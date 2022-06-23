Watch video: Man rides overloaded scooty; Telangana Police gives quirky advice

Image credits: Google

The internet is a place where you will find weird content. Every day we come across photos and videos that go viral for bizarre reasons. A clip is going viral that shows a man transporting goods on his scooter. As the goods had taken maximum space, the man was seen sitting at the edge of the scooter's seat. He had worn a helmet and was trying to balance.

The clip was posted by a Twitter user named Sagar with the caption, "My 32GB phone carrying 31.9 GB data". Telangana Police retweeted the post with a piece of advice.

My 32GB phone carrying 31.9 GB data pic.twitter.com/kk8CRBuDoK — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 21, 2022

Telangana State Police wrote in their caption, "There is a possibility to retrieve the data from the mobile, even if it's damaged. But, not life. So our appeal to people is to avoid putting their lives at risk and others too".

There is a possibility to retrieve the data from the Mobile, even if it's damaged.

But not life...

So our appeal to people avoid putting their life's at risk and others too.#FollowTrafficRules #RoadSafety @HYDTP @CYBTRAFFIC @Rachakonda_tfc @hydcitypolice @cyberabadpolice https://t.co/Z6cipHFfDr — Telangana State Police (@TelanganaCOPs) June 21, 2022

The picture has got more than 7 lakh views and Twitterati has reacted to the video. Some wrote funny comments, while others commented that the man should be punished.

