Watch video: Man pets and feeds the German Shepard next door

Videos of animals having quality time with their human, playing around or showing some funny tricks to make netizens smile, keeps going viral on the internet.

In a recent video shared on Instagram, we can see a man greeting and striking an affectionate conversation with the neighbor's German Shepard over the fence. The man, who doesn't have his own pet, is seen cutely petting and feeding the doggo next door.

"You can tell they have a special bond," read the video caption, and suggested that the clip was originally posted on TikTok via @thewisdoms.

However, since posted on Instagram by a page named 'nextdoor', the video has gathered over 30K views, 6K likes and a few comments. "Awwwwwww", "love this… so glad he’s their neighbor", netizens wrote in reaction to the bond shared by the doggo and the human.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 02:39 PM IST