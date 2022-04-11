Watch video: Man captures terrifying moment of hot air balloon crashing with passengers onboard

The video was shot by passenger Nicholas McCall. TikTok user Nicholas McCall was on his first-ever balloon ride when the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land it near Perris, California.

The viral video was first posted on TikTok by McCall who captioned it as “My first hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up.”

In this video, McCall is seen in the basket of a hot air balloon with several other riders suddenly the video cuts to the crash due to high-speed winds.

The shaky video shows the basket being lifted up in the air before being slammed down. It is then dragged across the ground due to high wind speed.

The guide continued to help passengers not worry by screaming "stay on". The guide instructs everyone to stay in the basket at all times.

The guide screams: "Everybody hang on! Everybody hang on and stay in the basket!"

“In the basket with me! Stay on! Stay on! Stay on!,” he further said.

The basket then smashes into the ground and is dragged by the winds, and screams of passengers are overheard in the video. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

After the video went viral on TikTok people shared it all over the internet.

Some commented about their hot air balloon experience while some appreciated the calmness of the guide.

One user said: “I need the calmness that guy has in my life,”

While another user said: "Pretty normal high-speed landing. Passenger restraint harnesses are becoming more and more popular on big ride balloons to mitigate the risk of having people overboard. just bend your knees and hang on, you'll be fine."

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 03:21 PM IST