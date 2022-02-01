Watch video: Man fearlessly releases 300 snakes into forest

What would you do when you see several snakes in you? Certainly rush to rescue and pray to thee for a safe time! However, this man seems to fearlessly touch about 300 snakes while releasing them into a human secluded zone. Probably, he isn't an ordinary man, who could get goosebumps on seeing the reptile, but a trained snake catcher.

In a recent video chilling bones of viewers, we could see a man releasing several snakes off sack. After setting them free in the forest, he also facilitated the chunk of snakes to move apart from each other and get going their way. The untangling of snakes was done via his bare hands as if he were proud (than afraid) to free from the life of captivity.

However, this video posted on Instagram by @memewalanews is not for the faint-hearted.

Watch video:

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 04:06 PM IST