Watch video: Man fearlessly feeds thirsty snake with bare hands

Act of kindness is always worth appreciation, when captured on camera such videos go viral and win hearts of netizens. In a recent video, we could see a man feeding some water to a thirsty snake.

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Sushant Nanda on Twitter. The caption read, ”Summer is approaching. Your few drops can save someone’s life. Leave some water in your garden in a container for that can mean a choice between life & death for many animals.” Since shared a few days back, the clip has gained over 16.5K views.

In the now viral video, we can see a man lending his bare hands to let the reptile sip in to quench thirst. He is seen holding a bottle in one of his hands and in other letting the life to drink some liquid.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:21 AM IST