Watch video: Man carries parents on shoulders; netizens reminded of Ramayan's Shravan Kumar

You would remember the famous story of Shravan Kumar from Ramayan who was the duty-bound son of his blind parents. As he could not afford the transport, Shravan Kumar put each parent in a basket and tied each basket to the end of a bamboo pole. He carried his parents on his shoulder while on their pilgrimage. Sadly, he was killed by King Dasharath who was the father of Lord Ram.

A clip has been going viral which shows a man carrying his old parents on his shoulders during the Kanwar Yatra. Netizens remembered Shravan Kumar.

जहां आजकल बूढ़े मां-बाप का तिरस्कार होता है, उन्हें घर से निकाल दिया जाता है या अपने साथ रहने नहीं दिया जाता.. वहीं आज इसका विपरीत दृश्य देखने को मिला..



लाखों शिवभक्तों के बीच एक श्रवण कुमार भी है जो पालकी में अपने बुज़ुर्ग माता-पिता को लेकर कांवड़ यात्रा पर आया है..



The clip was posted by IPS officer Ashok Kumar. “Nowadays, old parents are despised, they are thrown out of the house or not allowed to live with their children. Whereas, today the opposite view was seen. There is a Shravan Kumar among lakhs of Shiva devotees who has come on a Kanwar Yatra with his elderly parents in a palanquin. My respects", he wrote in the caption.