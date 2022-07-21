e-Paper Get App

Watch video: Man carries parents on shoulders; netizens reminded of Ramayan's Shravan Kumar

A clip has been going viral which shows a man carrying his old parents on his shoulders

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 07:40 PM IST
Image credit: Google

You would remember the famous story of Shravan Kumar from Ramayan who was the duty-bound son of his blind parents. As he could not afford the transport, Shravan Kumar put each parent in a basket and tied each basket to the end of a bamboo pole. He carried his parents on his shoulder while on their pilgrimage. Sadly, he was killed by King Dasharath who was the father of Lord Ram.

The clip was posted by IPS officer Ashok Kumar. “Nowadays, old parents are despised, they are thrown out of the house or not allowed to live with their children. Whereas, today the opposite view was seen. There is a Shravan Kumar among lakhs of Shiva devotees who has come on a Kanwar Yatra with his elderly parents in a palanquin. My respects", he wrote in the caption.

