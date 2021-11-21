Watch Video: Man attempts to rob cycle but fails, netizens react

An edited version of a CCTV footage of man walking into the house and stealing a bicycle, shared by a meme page on Instagram went viral with more than 19,340 views.

The video shows a young man casually walking into a house in broad daylight instead of breaking in, since the owner has left the gate open. He sees a bike and a bicycle parked in the verandah and decides to go for the latter. He swiftly walks out the door with the cycle. However, the owner spots the thief and runs after him.

The CCTV footage doesn't intimate the viewers with the rest of the story which is left for the netizens to assume. Did the owner get hold of the thief, or just recovered the cycle or what exactly happened next is left to the viewers to ponder. All we know is that a few moments later, the owner is seen bringing his cycle back into the house.

'What made the video funnier was the meme clips inserted in between and the song Gasolina playing in the background. Netizens had a good laugh on watching the video and flooded the post’s comments with laughing emojis,' according to reports by News18.

The comments on the viral meme video are worth giving a glance. Some of the comments by Instagram users were, 'Kisamat acha nhi tha....', 'stealing is a bad habbit..', flooded emojis of laughter and a few making religious attack on the thief.

Loading View on Instagram

The comments on the viral meme video are worth giving a glance. Some of the comments by Instagram users were, 'Kisamat acha nhi tha....', 'stealing is a bad habbit..', flooded emojis of laughter and a few making religious attack on the thief.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 03:31 PM IST