Watch video: Maharashtra Police feed water to thirsty monkey, netizens praise the kind act

Sweaty hot summer season has knocked the doors of citizens in Maharashtra, some other parts of the country. With many people sharing kindness posts on social media, of feeding birds amidst sun, a video of the police team helping a monkey to sip in some water is going viral.

In a recent clip shared by @streetdogsofbombay on Instagram, we can see a police officer dressed in white and khaaki, holding a water bottle for the animal so as it can calmly quench its thirst.

Soon after the video was posted, it won hearts of netizens. They commented praising the kind act of the police and wrote, "This is so pure", "Are wah", and flooded reacting with heart emojis.

The video was originally shared by Akola based NGO named Astitva Foundation and was shot by Rushikesh Adhav. However, there is no information of whether the video is a recent one or has resurfaced on the internet, the exact location is unstated.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 05:25 PM IST