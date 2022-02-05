Watch video: Madrid woman tries Indian food, her reaction say it all

Who doesn't fall in love with Indian cuisine, huh? A woman from Madrid, Spain tasted some non-vegetarian Indian meal for the first time and shared her experience on social media.

A 20-year-old woman named Fatima De Tetuan posted a video on Instagram of her eating Indian food for the very first time. She took toa restaurant called UdaiPur in Madrid and ordered for a Chicken tikka masala with naan. Her candid reaction after the initial bite was clear enough that her tastebuds were romanced in delight.

“I can’t believe I haven’t tried any foods in my 20 years of life? My ADHD unlocked a new hobby: trying different traditional dishes,” read the post caption. Fatima was astonished to have not tasted the delicacy so far in her life.

“This is amazing. How did I miss out my whole life on this food. This is the best thing I have ever eaten in my whole life,” Fatima said in the video.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 04:23 PM IST