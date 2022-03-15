e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 02:59 PM IST

Watch video: Lucknow based internet sensation Ritu Kashyap recreates 'Maa ka naam' dialogue from Gangubai Kathiwadi

Authors
Swarna Srikanth
Alia Bhatt's latest release 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has proved to be one of the biggest openers amidst the pandemic, and is winning hearts of the audience.

To the unversed, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' made to the cinemas on February 25, 2022. It revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light area.

In a recent video gone viral, we can see a female fan from Lucknow recreating Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiwadi'. She was seen trying and sharing multiple reels over dialogues from the Bollywood film. Identified as Ritu Kashyap, the internet sensation has tried creating videos for 'meri jaan' song, dialogues like 'gangu chaand thi aur chaand hi rahegi...', 'ijjat se jeene ka..', and the 'maa ka naam kaafi nahi hai?'

Since the clip of 'maa ka naam' dialogue recreation was shared, it has gathered over 26K views and several comments.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 03:00 PM IST