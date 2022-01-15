Watch Video: Little girl’s reaction on seeing 'Mirabel' from Disney's 'Encanto' goes viral; internet loves it

Disney movie Encanto, which was recently selected as the Best Animated Feature Film at the 79th Golden Globe Awards, has won over people from around the world. Not just that the internet is full of wonderful posts related to this movie and a video showing a little girl’s reaction to one of the characters of the film is definitely one of them. There is a chance that this beautiful video will bring a huge smile on his face.

Initially shared on TikTok, the video is now surfacing on different social media platforms.

The video starts with the girl pointing towards her Television on which Disney's Encanto is playing. She is seen excitedly pointing towards the character Mirabel Madrigal and saying "Look at me, mommy!"

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared on Reddit, the clip has garnered scores of reactions and comments from netizens.

“It made me both smile and cry,” posted a reddit user.

“This is actually adorable. Totally made watching Encanto with my son a hundred billion times the first week it came out worth it!” commented another user

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 04:53 PM IST