Watch video: Little girl wins hearts of netizens with her Srivalli moves

Who isn't loving the Srivalli beat from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa: The Rise! Social media is flooded with netizens falling for the melody and also the stylized walk of the Telugu actor in the recent release.

In a recent video went viral, we could see a young girl trying the classic moves of the song Srivalli from the Tollywood hit. She has spiked her confidence with the scene from the movie on her LCD television in the backdrop, probably to spot the uncanny synchronization to the dance moves. Not just that, the girl has also tried to match the costume, checkered shirt and pants, similar to Allu Arjun's wear.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Since posted last month, the video has attracted over 800K views, 18K likes and many comments. Here's how netizens reacted:

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 02:10 PM IST