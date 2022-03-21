Watch video: Little girl sees 'dinosaur' for the first time on TV, her 'oh' moment goes viral

Videos of little ones playing with their pet or doing some cute poses with their parents, go viral on social media in no time. In a recent video, winning hearts of netizens, we can see the reaction of a young girl on spotting 'dinosaur' on television. It being her first time of viewing the animal, the reaction was worth it all.

The 2-year-old girl was watching Jurassic Park on her television screen, when the dinosaur scene poped up to the little one's sight. Her 'oh' moment was caught on camera, where the little girl can be since in surprise with holding her hands over the mouth and raising her eyebrows in curiosity.

The video was posted on the subReddit r/MadeMeSmile with a caption, that read, ”My 2 year old daughter’s reaction to her first dinosaur .” The video has left netizens impressed with over 4 K upvotes and multiple comments.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 02:42 PM IST