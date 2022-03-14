Watch video: Little girl scores in basketball game, her reaction towards dad leaves netizens impressed

When the little ones express their affection towards loving parents, the moment is for sure special. Nevertheless, when captured on camera, such clips go viral over social media.

In a recent video doing rounds on the internet, we can see a group of young girls playing a basketball game - to which their parents happen to be the match audience. As soon as a little girl from there scored a point by hitting the ball through the raised basket, she rushed in excitement and happiness to hug her daddy. She jumped to jump the parent to express her joy over the victory, and no sooner got back to the game for winning more.

It was shared by the Good News Movement on Twitter a day ago, and has soon received over 580K views, leaving netizens impressed.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 12:47 PM IST