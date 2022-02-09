Watch video: Little girl recreates Alia Bhat's Gangubai Kathiawadi dialogues

Are you one of those eagerly awaiting the release of Alia Bhat's Gangubai Kathiawadi? Just like Pushpa's dialogues and stylized moves have been trending, now it is the time for this Bollywood movie to hit the internet with its social media magic.

Ahead of cinemas, Gangubai Kathiawadi is gaining love from netizens with people trying to recreate and lip sync to the powerful dialogues and scenes from the upcoming film.

The lead, Alia Bhatt, and her dialogues have become a hit with fans and followers. The actress has been recently resharing some of the amazing videos of people recreating scenes from the fiilm.

In a videp went viral, we can see a little girl dressed up like Alia's Gangubai character and trying to lip sync in similar attitude. The video has been shared by Shivani J Khanna, and features little girl named Kiara Khanna as Gangubai.

Kiara tries and nails on the dialogues of the film such as "Zameen baithi bahut achchi lag rahi hai tu…Aadat dal le…Kyuoki teri kursi toh gayi”, “Gangu chand thi aur…Chand hi rahegi” and so on... Since posted on Instagram, a few hours ago, the video has gained over 100K views, 18K likes and several comments.

Watch video, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 04:08 PM IST