Watch Video: Little boy greets and meets every co-passenger on boarding flight

Little boy says "Hi" to every passenger on flight | screengrab

Keli Nelson is the mother of a 22-month-old baby boy. She posted the video of her boy on Instagram and wrote: Some good news for your feed. My social little 22-month-old greeting every passenger on every flight we took the past couple of weeks!

A little boy walks in the plane towards his designated seat. While walking forward, the little one can be seen waving his hand and saying "Hi" cheerfully to every passenger that comes across on his way.

Watch the video below:

There were some interesting comments of the Instagram users, check them out below: