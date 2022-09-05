Watch Video: Little boy greets and meets every co-passenger on boarding flight

e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch Video: Little boy greets and meets every co-passenger on boarding flight

A little boy can be seen waving his hand and saying "Hi" cheerfully to every passenger that comes across on his way. The video is liked by 428,230 likes till now.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 07:19 PM IST
Little boy says "Hi" to every passenger on flight | screengrab

Keli Nelson is the mother of a 22-month-old baby boy. She posted the video of her boy on Instagram and wrote: Some good news for your feed. My social little 22-month-old greeting every passenger on every flight we took the past couple of weeks!

A little boy walks in the plane towards his designated seat. While walking forward, the little one can be seen waving his hand and saying "Hi" cheerfully to every passenger that comes across on his way.

