Watch video: Lightning caught on camera!

When a man identified as Taylor Vonfeldt was glazing the sky in an open space, what came to his sight was a scene he would remember for lifetime. He caught what he experienced on camera! It was a great view of the lightning striking the horizon in beautiful hues and shades of lavender white.

"I just captured the most insane strike of lightning I’ve ever caught on camera," Taylor captioned his video tweet.

A meteorologist told New York Post that the phenomenon occurs when a strong electric field passes over a tall object like a skyscraper or radio tower. "Upward leaders are initiated off the tower as a result. They connect with the electric field in the cloud and you get lightning," said Meteorologist Chris Vagasky.





Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 01:26 PM IST