Watch video: 'Lakers' player Rajon Rondo makes finger gun gesture at Lakers fan; gets him ejected

After appearing to get into an argument with Rajon Rondo, a fan sitting courtside during the Los Angeles Lakers' 115-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was ejected from Staples Center.

It's unclear what sparked the altercation in the second half, but Rondo was seen making a finger gun gesture with his palm at a courtside fan's face. The fan was spotted slapping Rondo's hand away after doing it a few times.

Rondo briefly returned his hand to the same place before ejecting the supporter from the game.

Rondo is currently under contract with the Lakers for a one-year, $2.6 million agreement. In 14 minutes off the bench, he had six points and four rebounds as the Lakers fell to 0-2.

Have a look at the video to know exactly how the incident occurred:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rajon Pierre Rondo is an NBA basketball player with the Los Angeles Lakers in the United States. Rondo was a two-year member of the Kentucky Wildcats before being selected 21st overall in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns and later traded to the Celtics in a draft-day deal.

Rondo is a two-time NBA Champion, four-time NBA All-Star, and four-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection, including two First Team selections. In 2012, he was named to the All-NBA Third Team.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 02:54 PM IST