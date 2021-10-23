Watch video: 'Lakers' player Rajon Rondo makes finger gun gesture at Lakers fan; gets him ejected

After appearing to get into an argument with Rajon Rondo, a fan sitting courtside during the Los Angeles Lakers' 115-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was ejected from Staples Center.
It's unclear what sparked the altercation in the second half, but Rondo was seen making a finger gun gesture with his palm at a courtside fan's face. The fan was spotted slapping Rondo's hand away after doing it a few times.
Rondo briefly returned his hand to the same place before ejecting the supporter from the game.
Rondo is currently under contract with the Lakers for a one-year, $2.6 million agreement. In 14 minutes off the bench, he had six points and four rebounds as the Lakers fell to 0-2.
Have a look at the video to know exactly how the incident occurred:
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Rajon Pierre Rondo is an NBA basketball player with the Los Angeles Lakers in the United States. Rondo was a two-year member of the Kentucky Wildcats before being selected 21st overall in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns and later traded to the Celtics in a draft-day deal.
Rondo is a two-time NBA Champion, four-time NBA All-Star, and four-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection, including two First Team selections. In 2012, he was named to the All-NBA Third Team.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)