Watch video: Kitten spots sun beam for the first time, reaction is 'pawsome'

Videos of animals having quality time with their human, playing around or showing some funny tricks to make netizens smile, keep going viral on social media.

In a recent video, we could see a cute little kitten enjoy the sunlight that fell on it for the very first time in life. Enjoying the moment, we can see the animal exposing its paws, face and gradually entire body towards the Vitamin-D source.

Since the video hit social media, it has gathered over 2.7 Million views and hundreds of likes. "Kitten experiences sun beam for the first time," read the text on screen.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 10:24 AM IST