Watch Video: Kitten or loaf of bread? This cute video will make your eyes twinkle

If you love cats or kitten videos then you are surely going to love this one! Videos of pets go viral on the internet all the time and this time, this cute little kitten has entered the cute cat race by transforming into a loaf of bread within seconds.

Before transformation the way kitten looks at the camera innocently will surely make you say 'awww' and wanna pat her head.

In the video, the cute little ginger kitten is seen sitting on top of a table and steps into a container that is right next to her with pets. ith "If I fit, I sit" concept, the kitten sits in the container in such a way that within few seconds the kitten looks like it's a loaf of bread and not an actual kitten. Netizens found this video cute and hilarious at the same time.

Video was uploaded by u/Sad_Bit5128 on reddit with a caption that read, “How to become loaf.” This video was also shared on the subReddit named r/cats.

The video was uploaded 2 days ago by user u/Sad_Bit5128 on reddit and since then it has received 6.7k upvotes and multiple comments.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 04:59 PM IST