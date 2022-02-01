Watch video: Kili Paul's sister Neema lip syncs to Shreya Ghoshal's 'Uff' song

The internet sensation from Tanzania Kili Paul and his sister have been winning the hearts of Indian audience for their lively and highly entertaining dance and lip-syncing videos. In a recent a video, sister Neema tried to lip sync to the recent album 'Uff' by Shreya Ghosal.

Shared a few hours ago on Instagram, the video shows Neema Paul enjoying and soulfully syncing her lips to the lyrics of the 'Uff' song. The video was captioned to read the name of the song along tags to the concerned music artists.

Watch video, right here:

Since posted, the video has gathered over 300K views, 45K likes and flooded with appreciating comments. Musician Ajay Lobo and song writer who holds her Instagram name 'PRINCESS NNOCHIRI', also reacted in praise via sharing heart emojis. Netizens wrote, "Very nice", "Wow"and soon...

Take a look at some replies, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 04:33 PM IST