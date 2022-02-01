e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Budget 2022: Any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%, says FM Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2022: Issuance of E-passports will be rolled out in 2022-23 to enhance convenience for citizens, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 04:37 PM IST

Watch video: Kili Paul's sister Neema lip syncs to Shreya Ghoshal's 'Uff' song

Authors
Swarna Srikanth
Advertisement

The internet sensation from Tanzania Kili Paul and his sister have been winning the hearts of Indian audience for their lively and highly entertaining dance and lip-syncing videos. In a recent a video, sister Neema tried to lip sync to the recent album 'Uff' by Shreya Ghosal.

Shared a few hours ago on Instagram, the video shows Neema Paul enjoying and soulfully syncing her lips to the lyrics of the 'Uff' song. The video was captioned to read the name of the song along tags to the concerned music artists.

Watch video, right here:

Since posted, the video has gathered over 300K views, 45K likes and flooded with appreciating comments. Musician Ajay Lobo and song writer who holds her Instagram name 'PRINCESS NNOCHIRI', also reacted in praise via sharing heart emojis. Netizens wrote, "Very nice", "Wow"and soon...

Take a look at some replies, right here:

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Tata Sky is Tata Play' ad plays in loop on Vijay Super, netizens react with hilarious memes 'Tata Sky is Tata Play' ad plays in loop on Vijay Super, netizens react with hilarious memes

ALSO READ

Who is Hindustani Bhau? Why is he trending amidst protests by students seeking online board exams in... Who is Hindustani Bhau? Why is he trending amidst protests by students seeking online board exams in...
Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 04:33 PM IST
Advertisement