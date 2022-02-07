Watch video: Kili Paul, sister Neema lipsync to Punjabi beat 'Temporary pyar'

Internet sensations from Tanzania Kili Paul and sister Neema have tried lip syncing to the popular Punjabi song 'Temporary Pyar. The energetic beat is originally written and sung by Kaka ft Adaab Kharoud.

Few days back, the social media star shared a video clip of himself lip-syncing and dancing to superhit song 'Saami Saami' from the 2021 blockbuster Telugu film 'Pushpa,' and since Indian music lovers are enjoying Paul siblings' performance - he was back with one more beat, this time trying something Punjabi.

In the recent video uploaded a day ago, Kili Paul and sister Neema were seen giving their mesmerizing touch to the Punjabi song 'Temporary Pyar'. Since being posted, the video has gathered over 1.7 Million views, 277K likes and hundreds of comments.

Watch video, here:

"Awesome", "super", and so on.. the comments ran in praise of the Tanzanian stars.

Here's how netizens reacted, take a look:

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 01:02 PM IST