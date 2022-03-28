Watch video: Kili Paul enjoys lip-syncing to Arijit Singh's Zaalima from Raees

Instagram personality Kili Paul from Tanzania has been breaking the internet with his highly entertaining dance and lip-syncing videos on popular Bollywood songs.



In the recent clip, Kili Paul was seen enjoying Arijit Singh's Zaalima from Raees. He is dressed in his iconic reddish-maroon attire, while lip-syncing to the beat from Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. The song is orginally credited to Harshdeep Kaur, Arijit Singh.

Since posted, a few hours ago, the video has hit over 800K views, 112K likes and many comments. Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 06:20 PM IST