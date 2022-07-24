Watch Video: Kesariya's rendition without 'love storiyan' part goes viral

Image credit: Google

Kesariya song from Brahmastra has grabbed the limelight, but a lot of memes were created because of its "love storiya" lyrics. Many people on social media were loving the Telugu version of Kesariya more than the Hindi version as the "love storiya" part did not take place. Many were of the opinion that the phrase could have been substituted with any other word.

Now songwriter Harsh More has come up with an interesting version without “love storiya". "Here’s Kesariya with a change Save and share if you enjoyed! With due respect to all the original creators of the song including writer Amitabh Bhattacharya, music by Pritam and Singer Arijit Singh and all other creators associated", he captioned on Instagram.

Check out the video here:

Kesariya song has been composed by Pritam while the lyrics have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Although, the movie is months away from its release; Kesariya has been called the love anthem. What do you think about the Kesariya song?