Updated on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

Watch video: Kerala students sing 'Srivalli' in classroom

A video of a classroom echoing in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise vibes is going viral on the internet. Kerala students took to enjoy their physical mode lecture with their fun loving faculty, as they all tuned to the Sid Sriram sung 'Srivalli' beat amidst the teaching-learning process.

According to The New Indian Express, teacher Sumayya Sumam and her Class V students of the HMS AUP School, Thurakkal, Kerala began singing 'Kannil Karpoora Deepamo', the Malayalam version of 'Srivalli' while taking down notes in the offline classroom.

Watch the video, right here:

