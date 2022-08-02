Watch Video: Kentucky girl swims on rooftop to save dog

Image credit: Google

A viral picture has surfaced online from flood-affected Kentucky that shows a teenage girl saving herself and her pet dog from drowning.

17-year-old Chloe Adams was alone at home when flash floods came in the US state. Chloe who stays with her grandfather in Whitesburg woke up to see water entering her home and burying everything. During this time she was with her pet dog named Sandy who has been with her since she was a kid.

“There was water as far as I could see. I had a full-blown panic attack” Chloe told CNN in an interview. She did not take outside help but decided to get her dog out of the situation in her own way.

