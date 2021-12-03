Watch video: Kanpur Man chases goat as it picks official papers to mouth

We have seen in reel as well as real that at times official papers go missing from authorities and organizations. This case is much bizarre to believe and burst to laughter.

Panchayat officials in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur saw a goat stealing run away with papers. One of the employees soon started chasing it.

The incident caught on camera has got trending. The now viral video captures a staff member chasing the animal to retrieve the documents, leaving social media users shocked and in giggles at the same time.

The video posted on Twitter by @apnarajeevnigam was captioned in Hindi,' Kanpur is indeed incredible... a goat runs chewing paper from a government workplace which is followed by a officer'

This intruder goat is sure to leave you in laughter for what it does! Check the video right here:

कानपुर भी गज़बे है भाई.. एक बकरी सरकारी कार्यालय से पेपर चबा के भाग रही है और कर्मचारी पीछा कर रहे है pic.twitter.com/ql6Yt0D3aE — Rajeev Nigam (@apnarajeevnigam) December 1, 2021

“Arey yaar dede (Please give it),” a person is heard saying in the video as if it would decode and surrender. However the obvious was to occur did happen, the goat didn’t pay heat to person's request.

As the video went viral, many claimed that the animal had fled with important documents. Officials later clarified that it was not the case. “The goat ran away with scrap papers from a canteen near the office, not the official documents,” BDO Manulal Yadav told news agency ANI.

Kanpur: On a viral video of a goat running away with some papers in its mouth, that many believed were official documents of Chaubepur block office, BDO Manulal Yadav yesterday said, "The goat ran away with scrap papers from a canteen near the office, not the official documents." pic.twitter.com/xZAAwcEfQ4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 2, 2021

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 06:33 PM IST