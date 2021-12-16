Watch video: Jos Buttler takes a sensational catch to dismiss Marcus Harris in 2nd Ashes Test; Netizens hail 'Jos the Boss'

England wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler grabbed the 'catch of the year' on day one of the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval, Buttler took the stunning catch to dismiss Aussie opener Marcus Harris.
Buttler made a perfect dive towards the right after Harris edged one off Stuart Broad. For a moment, it seemed like the ball would beat the wicket-keeper and march towards the boundary. However, Buttler perfectly timed his dive and completed a one-handed catch.
Watch Video:
Buttler 🤌pic.twitter.com/IfWxv2Wjww— akshayaya (@bxckfootPunch) December 16, 2021
The brilliant catch became the talking point on the internet in no time and the video of Jos' mind blowing dive went viral within moments on social media. Netizens showered their praises for Buttler's terrific athleticism.
Have a look:
What a stunner from Jos Buttler. Incredible Catch. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/Es5KGpJUeE— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) December 16, 2021
Is Buttler's catch the best leg side catch of all time going by sheer anticipation🤔#AshesTest— Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) December 16, 2021
What a catch by Jos buttler🔥#AusvsEngpic.twitter.com/c9uOcJ5U4Q— Abhishek (@be_mewadi) December 16, 2021
That is an awesome catch by Buttler!!Harris is out 3 (28). Broad gets the wicket. #ashes— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 16, 2021
