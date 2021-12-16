e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 01:32 PM IST

Watch video: Jos Buttler takes a sensational catch to dismiss Marcus Harris in 2nd Ashes Test; Netizens hail 'Jos the Boss'

Netizens showered their praises for Buttler's terrific athleticism.
FPJ Web Desk
Twitter

Twitter

England wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler grabbed the 'catch of the year' on day one of the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval, Buttler took the stunning catch to dismiss Aussie opener Marcus Harris.

Buttler made a perfect dive towards the right after Harris edged one off Stuart Broad. For a moment, it seemed like the ball would beat the wicket-keeper and march towards the boundary. However, Buttler perfectly timed his dive and completed a one-handed catch.

Watch Video:

The brilliant catch became the talking point on the internet in no time and the video of Jos' mind blowing dive went viral within moments on social media. Netizens showered their praises for Buttler's terrific athleticism.

Have a look:

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 01:32 PM IST
