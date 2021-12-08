Watch Video: JNU security gaurd grooves to 'Julie-Julie'; leaves netizens in complete awe

Talent lies in every nook and corner of India and with the advent of social media, it has become considerably easy to showcase your skills to the world even if you have limited resources. Social media has provided people with the opportunity like never before and they too are making full use of it with amazing content that rarely fails to entertain and thrill the audiences.

Similarly, one such post that is doing rounds on social media is a cool dance video of a security guard in Delhi's prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.

Watch Video Here:

In the video posted on Twitter by JNU Round Table, a security guard can be seen grooving to super hit Bollywood song 'Julie Julie' from the 1987 film 'Jeetey hai Shaan Se' starring Mithun, Sanjay Dutt and Govinda.

The clip features the security guard and few of his audience thoroughly enjoying his fine dance moves in what seems to be the university's dance rehearsal hall. He is later joined by a student amid cheers and clapping of other people present in the hall.

"The Art of an artist never dies!!!!.... Dance of JNU security guard ji.. #artist #JNU," reads the caption on the twitter.

The video is being widely appreciated with people lauding the guard's dance moves and also the culture of JNU campus which, besides political controversies is known to be extremely diverse and free of any kind of discrimination.

Here's how some of the people are reacting to the video:

ये सिर्फ JNU में ही संभव है, बाकी दूसरे जगह पर तो सिक्योरिटी गार्ड को बड़े लोग इंसान ही नहीं समझते हैं। — Anurag Kashyap (@ikashyap_) December 7, 2021

Wow — sarita سریتا (@sarita45998613) December 7, 2021

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 12:48 PM IST