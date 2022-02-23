Watch video: Japanese artist displays traditional 'Ippitsuryu' skills to create dragon in single stroke, Elon Musk says 'beautiful'

Social media is seen by many as a platform to express one's latent talents. The video of an artist trying an ancient painting style is trending on Twitter, and has also left the World's richest man Elon Musk impressed.

In a video posted by @Rainmaker1973, a Japanese artist identified as Keisuke Teshima was seen creating a dragon by a single stroke of the paintbrush.

"Ippitsuryu is an ancient Japanese tradition of creating the flowing, river-like body of the dragon in just a single stroke. In this video, artist Keisuke Teshima shows the mesmerizing balance required by this technique, " read the tweet with the embedded video.

With several netizens lovely the flawless artwork, Elon Musk too seemed to leave impressed. He replied to the art video and wrote, "beautiful."

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 03:05 PM IST