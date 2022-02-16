Watch video: ITBP constable pays tribute to Bappi Da by singing 'Jaanu mere Jaanu'

Legendary singer Bappi Lahiri passed away this morning at the age of 69 due to multiple health issues. In this regard, several fans and followers took to share their condolences messages and pay tribute to the music artists via throwback videos.

Among the viral videos and images on social media post the sad demise of Bappi Da, a short clip of an official from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police has caught the eyes of netizens.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, we can see an ITBP Constable Sovan Banerjee paying tribute to Bappi Da by soulfully singing 'Jaanu mere Jaanu'. To the unversed, this song was sung by Bappi Lahiri in the 1987 release Satyamev Jayate.

Watch the video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 03:45 PM IST