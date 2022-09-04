Watch Video: Irfan Pathan's epic reply to 'Maaro Mujhe Maaro' guy's query about India vs Pakistan clash

“Maaro Mujhe Maaro" guy met Irfan Pathan | screengrab

Last week Hardik Pandya held his nerve and played a stunning knock to power India to a thrilling 5-wicket win over Pakistan in the IND vs PAK clash of Asia Cup 2022.

The second match between India vs Pakistan will be held today, like last Sunday at the same venue, the Dubai International Stadium.

Ahead of the match, the famous Pakistan cricket fan, Momin Saqib who had gone viral with his “Maaro Mujhe Maaro" statement after 2019 World Cup meeting between the two sides, met India's former cricketer, Irfan Pathan. He asked Irfan Pathan about the Sunday clash and the former cricketer response was epic.

Momin Saqib shared the video of the same on Instagram and captioned it, “Glad to meet Irfan Pathan, the best swing bowler India has ever had. Lekin Irfan Bhai, aap maanein ya na maanein, Asia Cup humara hai! @irfanpathan_official."

In the video, Momin meets Irfan in the stands and says, “2006 me aapne Pakistan ke khilaf epic ki thi. Bhai kaise ho aap? Mera toh kaam sab theek he.”

He added, “Sunday ke baare me aapko kya lag raha he? Jo Pakistan-India ka Sunday ko match hona he."

Momin jokingly asked, “Pichle saal wala?” referring to India's loss to Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup opener in Dubai.

The two burst into laughter before Irfan replied explaining, “Woh ek baar hogaya yaar, baar baar nehi hoga. Abhi ladko ka bhi form aagaya.”

Watch the video below and read the comments of the social media users as well:

The video went viral and received 157,251 likes and was well appreciated by social media users.