Watch video: Internet sensation Jikamanu grooves to Thalapathy Vijay's 'Arabic Kuthu' from Beast

Internet sensation Jikamanu, who hails from France, seems to be a fan of Indian beats - after hooking to the steps of the viral beat 'Kacha Badam', he has now tried shaking his body to Thalapathy Vijay's 'Arabic Kuthu' from Beast.

If you are an ardent Instagram user, you couldn't have missed people gearing up with #ArabicKuthuChallenge. The latest dance trend is over the song from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer upcoming Tamil-language movie ‘Beast’, has taken social media by storm.

In a recent video, the French man named who goes by his Instagram identity as 'Jikamanu' has grooved to the 'Arabic Kuthu' beat along his female dance partner named Malha. “Halamithi Habibo vibes,” read the video caption. Since posted a few days back, the clip has amazed fans with over 4 Lakh views.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:54 AM IST