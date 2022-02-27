Watch video: Internet is impressed with THIS sugar sachet magic trick

A video of a man performing a magic trick with a tiny sachet of sugar is doing rounds on the internet. The clip was originally posted on TikTok by user @jadon.ray and is now viral, leaving viewers impressed.

In the video shared on Twitter, we can see man wearing t-shirt and a jacket, holding a sugar sachet in hand. In a while, at what appears like a fuel station, the man is seen opening up a sachet of sugar and pouring it to his other clenched fist.

Then, the magic trick gears up with him throwing the held sugar particles in air, and in a timed approach he collects the sugar falling from air into the sachet, yes back as just before.

The video was captioned to read, "I’ve watched this 57 times and still can’t figure it out (via jadon.ray/TT)." It has gathere over 5 million views since posted earlier this week.

Watch the video, right here:

