Watch video: Innocent groom touches bride's feet during varmala ceremony, netizens react

Something rare and unaccepted in a patriachial society is a male involving in subordinate to a female, such as touching her feet. In a recent video, a groom simply imitated the gesture of the bride touching the partner's feet during a wedding ritual.

However, it shouldn't be surprising or a matter of chaos if a groom touched the feet of the better half, put in the lenses of a male dominated society the video is going viral for the uncommon doing.

In the video that was shared on Twitter, we can see the couple amidst their garland ceremony. The two exchange their wedding garland and touch each other's feet. When the groom appraoches the bride's foot, the lady steps back in an avoiding gesture believing that it isn't advised for the husband to touch a wifey's foot.

Watch:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The internet praised the groom for having respected the woman and treated her equally. “This is good if he did it intentionally. But I suspect that he thought it is a custom, Most of us boys take cues from ladies on what to do in the wedding (sic),” read a tweet.

Here's how netizens reacted, take a look:

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 05:46 PM IST