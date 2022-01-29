Watch video: IndiGo air hostess is back with Rashmika Mandanna's 'Saami Saami' dance from Pushpa

Remember the IndiGo air hostess who hit the internet with her dance to the popular Sri Lankan beat Manike Mage Hithe? She is back with another video, and this time grooving to Rashmika Mandanna's 'Saami Saami' popular music number from the Tollywood film Pushpa: The Rise.

In the viral video, Aayat can be seen enjoying the Saami Saami song, dressed in a traditional kerala saree with golden jewellery. She performed to the hook steps of the Rashmika, who played Srivalli in the movie. Her video caption on Instagram hinted that the dance was on demand by netizens and fans, the caption read," and so many requests for this song!!! sami sami!"

Take a look at the video, right here:

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 02:25 PM IST