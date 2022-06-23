Watch video: Indian yoga teacher holds pose for 30 minutes, enters Guinness World Record

Image credits: Instagram

A yoga teacher from India based in Dubai has entered the Guinness World Record. This is because he held a yoga pose for 30 minutes. The clip of Yash Mansukhbhai Moradiya has been shared by Guinness Worlds Records (GWR) on their social media handles. It shows Moradiya doing scorpion pose (vrschikasana).

The 21-year-old man stayed in the position for 29 minutes and four seconds. He broke the earlier record of four minutes and 47 seconds.

Vrschikasana is a form of advanced yoga that requires a person to place his forearms on the ground and bend his legs over the head.

Moradiya told Guinness World Record in an interview, "The scorpion position is all about stability. The longer you hold the pose, the better you learn to establish your mental resilience."

He further added, "I was not feeling my toes, and my hip and back numbed before feeling so much pain throughout."