Watch video: Indian Soldier introduces himself as 'Keen Kumar'

An interaction between an Indian soldier and the Chinese counterpart at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was caught on camera to now go viral.

Journalist Aman Singh tweeted the video and wrote, "Finally, Major Keen Kumar has been traced. He is on LAC. Well done."

In the video, the soldiers of India and China are standing face to face near the LAC border of India and China. The Chinese soldier introduces himself to the Indian soldier and asks the Indian soldier his name. To this, the Indian soldier gives a funny answer and says that, my name is ‘Major Keen Kumar’.

To all who are left clueless with what the joke is all about, one of the viewer took to clarify the stage. Hemanth Kumar tweeted," For those who are not getting it An Indian Officer is "KEEN" to know the identity of the Chinese officer. So when asked what was the name of Indian Officer, our Witty Major replied saying "I am Major "Keen" Kumar".

For those who are not getting it



An Indian Officer is "KEEN" to know the identity of the Chinese officer. So when asked what was the name of Indian Officer, our Witty Major replied saying "I am Major "Keen" Kumar"



The viral has attempted to strike hilarious reactions on Twitter. The viral clip led netizens discussing code names that soldiers give one another while serving the armed forces in India where they must keep original names confidential.

People watching this video of 'Major Keen Kumar' try to sync thoughts to the SCO Military Exercise held in Russia in the year 2018. Then, an Indian journalist had enquired a Chinese soldier his name in a similar style, while the Chinese soldier gigled to introduce himself as 'Ramesh'.

I am Major 'Keen' Kumar. Whats your name?



Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 02:09 PM IST