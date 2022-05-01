Watch video: Illusion makes people think magician has three hands

You have probably have seen a lot of optical illusions and have spent a good amount of time glancing at the picture of a elephant and tried to guess how he has 4 legs, feet.

Recently, a video went viral on social media in which a magician was seen juggling the blocks perfectly, creating an illusion of having 3 hands which has left netizens amazed.

In the video, the magician juggles 3 blocks on stage. He does it so effortlessly that it made some netizens think he has three hands. He juggles them so neatly that it perfectly making it nearly impossible to figure out how exactly he is doing the trick.

The video was shared on Twitter with a caption that reads: "Magician juggling boxes giving the illusion of having 3 hands."

The video was uploaded 2 days back and since then it had been watched more than 800K times and had received 33k likes and multiple retweets.

Have a look at the video:

Magician juggling boxes giving the illusion of having 3 hands pic.twitter.com/WCT77X7icb — Next Level Skills (@SkillsLevel) April 29, 2022

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 01:59 PM IST