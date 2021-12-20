Watch video: 'If police takes money, it gets the job done', says UP cop

In a video went viral we see a cop from Uttar Pradesh admitting that police accepts bribe to effectively perform task. Soon after video surfaced on the internet, he Unnao Police replied to the tweeted video, "The District Magistrate, Bighapur was directed to investigate the entire matter and send the report."

The cop is interacting with students from UP's Unnao district. The tweeted video holds in its background a banner that hints on the cop's talk being part of the 'Police ki Pathshala' programme. The speech was made in the Hindi lamguage, and the video is clear to hear the words of the cop, "if the police take money, it gets the job done".

As soon as he makes this remark of police bribing to get work done, the audience takes to laugh, as heard in the video. "There is no better department than the police. If the police take money, it also gets the work done. Go to another department, they take money, but the work will not happen. Look at the teachers. They teach while staying at home. And we, even as the coronavirus pandemic is here, are doing more work than usual." the cop added addressing the gathering.

क्षेत्राधिकारी बीघापुर को संपूर्ण प्रकरण की जांच कर रिपोर्ट प्रेषित करने हेतु निर्देशित किया गया। — UNNAO POLICE (@unnaopolice) December 20, 2021

