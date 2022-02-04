Watch video: Hyderabadi dancer recreates dance moves from Pushpa's 'Saami Saami'

The entire globe seems to have breathed in the Pushpa fever, especially showering love towards the Srivalli beat from Allu Arjun's film. Social media is flooded with netizens falling for the melody and the stylized walk of the Telugu actor in the recent release Pushpa: The Rise.

In the now-viral video, Mrinali Bramandapally can be seen dressed in similar to Allu Arjun’s scenes from the song Saami Saami, as she performs to the popular song.

“My current favvvv recreation of @alluarjunonline sir’s dance. How can I not accept the Dance challenge. What can I say about @alluarjunonline sir’s dance. Asal thaggutaleru. Trust me, I watched my own video for more than 30-40 times now (sic),” read the video caption on Instagram.

Since shared, the video has hit over 10 Million views, 23K likes and hundreds of comments.

Watch video, here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 02:24 PM IST