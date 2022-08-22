e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: Hundreds of ducks create traffic on road

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 06:27 PM IST
Image credit: Google

People usually get stuck on roads due to heavy traffic. However, one person got stuck due to a very weird reason. His car got surrounded by hundreds of ducks, who even stopped a traffic on the road. The clip was posted on Reddit and since then it has gone viral. The video has got more than 65,000 likes.

The video showcases a sea of ducks in an undisclosed location. The driver is not being able to move. The clip where the video has been shot is not known. Some of the cars are seen standing outside the white car, as the entire stretch of road is filled with ducks.

The video has been recorded by a person sitting inside the car that is in front of the white car.

"Why were you late today?" "It was the ducks, sir"," one Reddit user commented.

"The Duck Council has spoken and judgment has been passed," said another.

