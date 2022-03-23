e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 01:20 PM IST

Watch video: How about ice-cream in soupy noodles? THIS Japan eatery serves it!

FPJ Web Desk
Food videos take no time to go viral on the internet, however, it leaves netizens divided over trying bizarre delicacies.


In a recent video that hit Instagram, we can see an ice-cream being added to a bowl of soupy noodles. Wait, what? Yes, unbelievable but true!

The fusion, filmed in the now viral video, comes from a restaurant in Japan named Franken restaurant in Osaka. The eatery has been making this 'Sweet and Spicy Miso Ramen' with a whole soft-serve cone dunked into the gravy of noddles.

Since posted earlier this month, the clip has gathered over 3 Million views, 153K likes and several comments. Netizens were divided over the delicacy, "Honestly how does it taste? Will you have it again," questioned a Instagram user while another typed and said, "Vanilla is okay but chocolate is out of the question!" A few others thought the dish was completely normal. "

Watch the video, right here:

