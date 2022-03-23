Watch video: How about ice-cream in soupy noodles? THIS Japan eatery serves it!

Food videos take no time to go viral on the internet, however, it leaves netizens divided over trying bizarre delicacies.
In a recent video that hit Instagram, we can see an ice-cream being added to a bowl of soupy noodles. Wait, what? Yes, unbelievable but true!
The fusion, filmed in the now viral video, comes from a restaurant in Japan named Franken restaurant in Osaka. The eatery has been making this 'Sweet and Spicy Miso Ramen' with a whole soft-serve cone dunked into the gravy of noddles.
Since posted earlier this month, the clip has gathered over 3 Million views, 153K likes and several comments. Netizens were divided over the delicacy, "Honestly how does it taste? Will you have it again," questioned a Instagram user while another typed and said, "Vanilla is okay but chocolate is out of the question!" A few others thought the dish was completely normal. "
Watch the video, right here:
