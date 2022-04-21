Watch video: Horse comforts human when she's upset over divorce

Videos of animals having quality time with their human, playing around or showing some funny tricks to make netizens smile, keep going viral on social media.

In a recent video that's winning hearts on the internet, we can see an upset women crying at a horse shelter. No sooner, the female is comforted by the animal via petting her back and pulling her close to heart.

According to Pubity, which shared the visual on Instagram, the four-year-old horse Shiner seen providing warmth to the owner identified as Shania was captured on camera as the female caretaker always kept the camera on during her interactions with the horses.

The post captioned quoting Shania, "I was in the process of a divorce and was moving out that day. I just happened to be hiding from my emotions and my horse Shiner, felt that."

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11:07 AM IST