Watch video: Hair cut is THIS dog's cuteness secret!

Swarna Srikanth | Updated on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 07:01 PM IST

Videos of animals having quality time with their human, playing around or showing some funny tricks to make netizens smile, keep going viral on social media.

In a recent video, shared on Instagram by @dogs.lovers, we can see a doggo enjoying its saloon day. As the scissors go across the pet's beard and fury hair, the dog gets a groomed to look cute as it were a toy! Having got a hair cut, the puppy appears in a clean and 'aww' style.

Since posted few days ago, the video has garnered over 900 K views, 54K likes and flooded with comments. Watch the video, right here:

