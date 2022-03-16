Watch video: Gurdev Singh Mann displays his 'Aam Aadmi' vibes, rides bicycle like ordinary man in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gurdev Singh Mann was spotted riding a bicycle on the streets of his Nabha constituency. According to reports, he seeks to life a normal lifestyle and off-fame. Mann mentioned to draw only one rupee as salary and refused police security, saying, "Raajneeti badalne aaye hain!"



“My bicycle is my identity. I don’t need fancy cars,” Mann can be heard saying in the now viral clip, who is one of the party's giant slayers in Malwa belt while his father still fixes punctures.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 05:03 PM IST