Watch video: Gulab jamun parantha leaves foodie netizens in splits

Videos of food fusions go viral on the internet, leaving netizens in 'aww' and 'eww' reactions. Recently, a video of the preparation of a Gulab jamun parantha divided foodies on Instagram.

The food blogger Sonia Negi who tried the delicacy was surprised to find the dish tastier than imagined. She captioned the post and wrote, "Actually I am shocked but this turned out to be really good.”

In the video we can a see the street vendor adding the dessert to the parantha recipe, and then shaping it round followed by heating. Since shared the video has gathered over 765 K views, 45K likes and hundreds of comments.

Did netizens love it? Some were left impressed by the appealing look of the sweet parantha, while others expressed disappointment. Comments read from "Oye hoye", "Inspired by pooranpoli", "Super tempting"...to "Bhukh marr gai", "Maut nikat hai", "no no pls"....

Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 02:41 PM IST