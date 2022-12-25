e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch video: Group of girls pull hair and beat each other with sticks at night, dramatic fight from Roorkee goes viral

Watch video: Group of girls pull hair and beat each other with sticks at night, dramatic fight from Roorkee goes viral

A viral video shows group of girls, allegedly school-going ones, involved in a dramatic fight near a hotel in Uttarakhand's Roorkee.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
Watch video: Group of girls pull hair and beat each other with sticks at night, dramatic fight from Roorkee goes viral | Twitter
Follow us on

Roorkee (Uttarakhand): A video showing a dramatic fight between few girls has surfaced on social media. The visuals were shot by a bystander who witnessed the girls pulling each other's hair, dragging one on the floor and beating her with stick. The incident reportedly shows school-going girls who involved into a fight at the parking premises next to a hotel in Roorkee.

The video was shared on Twitter on Sunday morning and no sooner went viral. However, the exact date of the occurrence is unknown. According to Hindi news portal Jagran, police weren't intimated of the incident unless the video came to their notice via social media. The team is looking into CCTV footages from the respective area and working to figure out details of the fight.

Watch video:

Read Also
WATCH: Tunisha Sharma's Instagram reel with Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz goes viral, fans demand...
article-image

The video shows a girl pushed to the ground and being repeatedly beaten with sticks. Two of them were also involved in pulling each other's hair while the girl tried to stand up and counter.

"Unhe chudwaoon... Ye school ki ladkiyaan hai (Stop their fight, these are school girls)," a man can be heard saying in the video while he asks people to intervene and put the dramatic fight to an end. After the say, several people could be seen moving towards the group of girls inorder to take control of the scenario.

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: Viral video shows women fighting outside bar, 2 injured
article-image
Read Also
ON CAMERA: 5 women fight tooth and nail for 1 man; video from Bihar goes viral on social media
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch video: Group of girls pull hair and beat each other with sticks at night, dramatic fight from...

Watch video: Group of girls pull hair and beat each other with sticks at night, dramatic fight from...

WATCH: Tunisha Sharma's Instagram reel with Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz goes viral, fans demand...

WATCH: Tunisha Sharma's Instagram reel with Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz goes viral, fans demand...

'Spiderman' creates spider web design while walking on snow, 'art' goes viral with 5 million views;...

'Spiderman' creates spider web design while walking on snow, 'art' goes viral with 5 million views;...

Tunisha Sharma's Men's Day wishes for boyfriend Sheezan Khan, 'Love' tattoo go viral

Tunisha Sharma's Men's Day wishes for boyfriend Sheezan Khan, 'Love' tattoo go viral

Viral video: Zomato delivery partner dances to 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' played at a wedding; watch

Viral video: Zomato delivery partner dances to 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' played at a wedding; watch