Watch video: Group of girls pull hair and beat each other with sticks at night, dramatic fight from Roorkee goes viral | Twitter

Roorkee (Uttarakhand): A video showing a dramatic fight between few girls has surfaced on social media. The visuals were shot by a bystander who witnessed the girls pulling each other's hair, dragging one on the floor and beating her with stick. The incident reportedly shows school-going girls who involved into a fight at the parking premises next to a hotel in Roorkee.

The video was shared on Twitter on Sunday morning and no sooner went viral. However, the exact date of the occurrence is unknown. According to Hindi news portal Jagran, police weren't intimated of the incident unless the video came to their notice via social media. The team is looking into CCTV footages from the respective area and working to figure out details of the fight.

Watch video:

The video shows a girl pushed to the ground and being repeatedly beaten with sticks. Two of them were also involved in pulling each other's hair while the girl tried to stand up and counter.

"Unhe chudwaoon... Ye school ki ladkiyaan hai (Stop their fight, these are school girls)," a man can be heard saying in the video while he asks people to intervene and put the dramatic fight to an end. After the say, several people could be seen moving towards the group of girls inorder to take control of the scenario.