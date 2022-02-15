Watch video: Girl next to bride jumps, puts varmala on groom; netizens say 'iss rishte ko kya naam dein?'

The social media hits differently when videos of weddings go hilariously viral. In a recent video from an Indian wedding for the Northern states, a girl next to the seated bride excited jumped and put the wedding garland to the groom. Over this scene, netizens couldn't control their sense of humour gushing out via comments and questioned on what kind of relationship did the two share.

In the video shared by a meme page ghantaa, a wedding couple are amidst their special rituals of the day, the time when the groom aproached the bride to add sindoor to the bride’s forehead, a woman from behind rushed with a varmala and jumped to put it on the groom. However, the last-minute attempt of the daring female fails when the garland slips off the groom's neck and she falls on the ground.

Watch video:

Loading View on Instagram

Since posted few days ago, the video has gathered over 1Million views on Instagram and flooded with comments. Netizens wrote, 'iss rishte ko kya naam dein?', 'Bro got some sharp reflexes!" and so on...

Here's how netizens reacted, take a look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch video: Biker manages narrow escape as speeding Rajdhani Express shatters vehicle

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:52 PM IST