Watch video: Germany based vegan prepares Dal Makhani like a pro; netizens extend 'love from India'

Similar to how Indians love foreign cuisine such as Ramen, pasta, sushi and so on... those abroad love our mouthwatering dishes.

Paul Kober, a vegan nutritionist from Germany is known for sharing easy plant based recipes on his Instagram page @herbifoods. Recently, he took to try and film himself preparing the full of spices Indian delicacy, the Dal Makhani. Not only did he successfully make the recipe, but also gave it a vegan touch.

Since shared a few days ago, the video has gathered over 460K views, 31 K likes and multiple comments - leaving netizens impressed. "Perfect recipe, love from India," "Wow..love from india", "He make the daal look so gourmet".... even Indian social media user praised his work.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:56 AM IST